Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, Winner Of The 2022 Hilton Head Piano Competition, To Perform At Weill Recital Hall

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition (HHIPC) will present its 2022 First-Prize winner, Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Izik-Dzurko will perform works by Albéniz, Scriabin, Beethoven, Hamelin and Rachmaninoff.

Mr. Izik-Dzurko says that he programmed his concert from a variety of considerations: "I learned Albéniz's El Albaícin for the Maria Canals International Music Competition in Barcelona this year. My journey to Spain gave me the opportunity to play in the Palau de la Música Catalana, a venue that is iconic in the history of Catalan music. (I am delighted that I will perform a recital there next year as part of the competition's grand prize.). Beethoven's Andante Favori is the most 'standard' work on the program, and I love it for its lighthearted simplicity and lyricism. Marc-André Hamelin is a musical hero of mine, and his études exemplify his transcendent virtuosity and innovative compositional voice. The études present an enormous challenge to the interpreter, especially given the jaw-dropping standard that Hamelin sets in his own recordings of them. The most substantial works on the program are the two Russian sonatas by Scriabin and Rachmaninoff. I am captivated by Scriabin's Tenth Sonata because of its luminous, radiant, even jubilant quality, which is distinct among the later sonatas which are often dark, brooding and even apocalyptic. I find performing Rachmaninoff's first sonata to be a monumental musical journey. It has truly epic proportions and an enormous spectrum of moods and characters."

Jon Kimura Parker, Jury Chair for the 2022 Hilton Head International Piano Competition, commented, "Jaeden Izik-Dzurko gave stunning performances that united the jury in our admiration. His pianism spanned the familiar and the rarely played, and with each performance we knew we were in the presence of a sensationally talented young artist."

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, Piano

Friday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

57th Street and Seventh Avenue, New York

Program:

ISAAC ALBENIZ: El Albaicín (from Iberia)

ALEXANDER SCRIABIN: Sonata No. 10, Op. 70

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante Favori in F Major, WoO 57

MARC-ANDRE HAMELIN: Etude No. 7 in E flat minor for left hand alone, "After Tchaikovsky"; Etude No. 12 in A flat minor, "Prelude and Fugue"

INTERMISSION

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF: Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 28

Tickets: $40 ($10 for students at Box Office only), available on July 16, at carnegiehall.org; by calling CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800; or by visiting the Carnegie Hall box office: 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

This program is subject to change.

Celebrated by the CBC in 2021 as one of "30 hot Canadian classical musicians under 30," pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko is quickly earning a reputation as a young artist of great substance. Recognized by audiences, conductors, composers, and critics alike for the exceptional communicative power and thoughtfulness of his interpretation, "...he projects a distinctive musical personality that imbues even the most routine passagework with character and individuality" (Calgary Herald).

Born in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Jaeden has achieved remarkable success at numerous competitions worldwide, winning First Prize at the 2022 Hilton Head International Piano Competition and Barcelona's 2022 Maria Canals International Piano Competition. Additional recent victories include: the Federation of Canadian Music Festivals' National Competition (Grand Prize); Juilliard's Gina Bachauer Scholarship Competition; and the Cochran International Piano Competition (Laureate). In summer 2022, he returns to Spain as one of 20 young artists selected for the Paloma O'Shea Santander International Piano Competition.

Jaeden has been a featured soloist with the Calgary Philharmonic and numerous other Canadian orchestras, and upcoming concerto engagements include the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra; Okanagan Symphony Orchestra; Orquesta Sinfónica de Madrid; Real Orquesta Sinfónica de Sevilla; Orquesta Sinfónica de Bilbao; and the Sinfónica de Tenerife.

A gifted recitalist, Jaeden was chosen by the Vancouver Recital Society to videotape a solo program for the premiere episode of "Virtually VRS" in fall 2020. In addition to the Weill Hall concert in October, Jaeden's upcoming recitals include the Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona; the Gasteig de Munich; and prominent venues in Rome, Mallorca, Comprodon, and Olot.

Jaeden earned his Bachelor of Music at The Juilliard School under Dr. Yoheved Kaplinsky, and he currently studies with Dr. Corey Hamm at the University of British Columbia. A passionate advocate for Canadian contemporary music, Jaeden has been recognized for his exciting and insightful interpretations, including a noteworthy 2017 recital showcasing works written by Canadian composers, in honor of Canada's sesquicentennial.

https://www.jaedenizikdzurko.com/