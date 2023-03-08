Jacob Taylor Dance Presents MINUTES at Studio 3R Next Week

This March JacoTayl Dance! will present the world premier of Minutes at Arts on Site NYC choreographed by Artistic Director Jacob Taylor. JacoTayl Dance! is an emerging contemporary dance company dedicated to presenting and preserving the creative works of choreographer Jacob Taylor. This evening of new work will feature innovative, inventive, and exciting new movement that is a culmination of Mr. Taylor's experiences in life and dance.

The cast is comprised of eight talented professional dancers from New York City and the surrounding areas hand picked by Mr. Taylor for the premier of Minutes.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Jacob Taylor and set to an eclectic and diverse range of music by Philip Glass, Polo & Pan, Asger Baden, and Gillian Hills, the evening will follow the lives of eight women through an array of emotional struggles, roadblocks, setbacks but ultimately victories. Displaying both their inner turmoil and moments of joy and elation. The evening will celebrate the diverse and unique aspects of these women and how they move throughout the world. It is a celebration of their individuality while also examining the importance of having connection and community.

Artistic Director Jacob Taylor says, "This evening is sure to be an exciting event of new dance works that will intrigue and excite audiences."

Performance Info:

Artistic Director & Choreographer: Jacob Taylor

Directed by: Jacob Taylor & Victoria Manning

Dancers: Mackenzie Burtt, Minnie Lane, Victoria Manning, Cassie Punzo, Azura Ramsay, Caitlin Rogers, Alexandra Smith, Tanja Whited

Produced by: Arts on Site NYC

Music by: Philip Glass, Polo & Pan, Asger Baden, and Gillian Hills

March 17, 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM EDT

Studio 3R, 12 St Marks Pl

New York, NY 10003

https://www.artsonsite.org/events-1/jacotayl-dance

March 17, 8:30 PM - 9:30 PM EDT

Studio 3R, 12 St Marks Pl

New York, NY 10003

https://www.artsonsite.org/events-1/jacotayl-dance-2