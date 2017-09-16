Jackie Hoffman, Tituss Burgess & More Broadway Faves Up for Primetime EMMYs - Performance Highlights!

This Sunday, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host. As usual, theater stars were well represented among this year's list of nominees. As BWW previously reported, at last weekend's Creative Emmy Awards, The 70th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS won the Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program. The show was hosted by LATE LATE SHOW host and Tony Award winner James Corden, who also picked up a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017.

NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, nominated for seven Emmys, was the winner of Best Variety/Nonfiction Special Production Design (Derek McLane), Best Multi-Camera Hairstying and Best Movie/Limited Series Technical Direction. This year, McLane was also nominated for the Oscars. Other winners included Broadway set designer Eugene Lee for his work on SNL, Jane Lynch for her series DROPPING THE SOAP and Meryl Streep as Outstanding Narrator for Netflix's THE PRICE OF VICTORY.

Below, find out which Broadway stars are up for a Primetime Emmy Award this Sunday night and check out highlights of their outstanding work!

In the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series, nominations went to FENCES Viola Davis for HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER and Elisabeth Moss (THE HEIDI CHRONICLES) for HANDMAID'S TALE. Check out Davis in her role as Annalise Keating in the Season Finale of 'HTGAWM'



Jackie Hoffman, currently starring in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for FEUD for her role as 'Mamacita.' Check out her performance below:



In the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Liev Schreiber (DANGEROUS LIAISONS) received a nod for RAY DONOVAN. He will compete against this year's TONY AWARD's host Kevin Spacey who once again was recognized for his portrayal of President Frank Underwood in HOUSE OF CARDS. Watch a clip below:



The category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie features nods for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF's Carrie Coon for FARGO and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT's Jessica Lange for FEUD, Susan Sarandon for FEUD and Nicole Kidman for BIG LITTLE LIES. Watch Lange and Sarandon in the official trailer for FEUD:



Among the actresses nominated for Comedy are Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for GRACE AND FRANKIE and SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION's Allison Janney for MOM. Here's a clip of Janney from MOM:



Tony host and Tony Award winner James Corden received a nod for Outstanding Variety/Talk Show for THE LATE LATE SHOW. He will compete against this year's Emmy host Stephen Colbert for THE LATE SHOW. Below, LATE LATE SHOW's James Corden invites Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in his most challenging role yet "Hair" performed in a real crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard at CBS.



THE LITTLE MERMAID's Tituss Burgess was once again nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his hilarious portrayal of Titus Andromedon in Netflix's KIMMY SCHMIDT. Below, check out his video for 'Lemonade Song' from the show:



In the category of Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, John Lithgow (THE CROWN) will compete against Broadway veteran Mandy Patinkin (HOMELAND), Ron Cephas Jones (THIS IS US) and Alfred Molina (FEUD). The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category features Judith Light (TRANSPARENT) and VEEP's Anna Chlumsky. And for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, THE WIZ LIVE's Uzo Aduba (GODSPELL) was once again recognized for her performance in ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK. Here's Patinkin in his role as Saul Berenson in HOMELAND:



Tony winner Cecily Tyson received a nod for her guest appearance in HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER. She will compete against ROCKY HORROR's Laverne Cox for her appearance in ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK. Check out Tyson's moving performance as Mama Ophelia:

Be sure to watch The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT live on CBS. BWW will be bringing you live coverage throughout the evening!

Related Articles