Jack White Publishes New Anthology of Poems, Writings, & Lyrics

Jack White has officially published Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, available now at Third Man physical storefronts, online here, and booksellers in the United States; UK publication follows on February 2.

Edited by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, the new anthology features never-before-published poems and writings by White, rare and exclusive photos, and new essays written especially for this book by Blackwell, award-winning, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, and award-winning, Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton.

It also compiles lyrics from both White’s solo recordings thus far, as well as his acclaimed work with The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and other collaborations. Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1 further

The publication of Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1 follows The White Stripes’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (streaming now on Disney+; a three-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the ceremony aired New Year’s Day on ABC and is available now on Hulu).

The event saw White accepting the honor with a poignant speech that included an original poem he’d written for Meg White, marking the occasion. November also saw White headline the Detroit Lions’ NFL Thanksgiving Halftime show at Detroit’s Ford Field with a special guest appearance by Eminem for a mashup of “Hello Operator” and “‘Till I Collapse,” before finishing with a performance of “Seven Nation Army” for the hometown crowd. Live at Ford Field, a new EP capturing the performance in its entirety, is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1 – which serves as a companion to Third Man Books’ 2023 publication of The White Stripes Complete Lyrics – definitively collects White’s extensive and acclaimed lyrical work alongside rarely seen poetry written by White throughout his life and assorted writing on such diverse subjects as music, art, politics, and more.

Written exclusively for this book, the featured essays examine White’s prolific life and work through the prism of his lyrics and writing. Adrian Matejka explores and analyzes White’s distinctive use of words, while dream hampton, in an essay entitled “It Sure Must Be Rough on Rats: Jack White’s Sermon from the Forgotten Pews of Southwest Detroit,” approaches White’s work as a fellow Detroiter, writing, “Detroit has long known how to sing its sorrow into something sacred. Jack just keeps showing up with the amplifier.” In addition, White’s longtime friend and business partner Ben Blackwell takes readers behind the curtain with his personal insight into White’s remarkable creative process.

White’s most recent album, 2024’s No Name, is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was honored with a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Rock Album” – White’s 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall, along with 16 total GRAMM® Award wins. White’s sixth studio album, No Name, officially arrived last August following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations that saw customers slip, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags.

True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White’s Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records. After marking the arrival of No Name with surprise shows and pop-up sold-out pop-up dates around the world, White commemorated the official start of the No Name Tour earlier this year with the all-new Live No Name EP, available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Having spent much of last year traveling North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan with his critically acclaimed No Name Tour, White will return to the road later this year for several headline performances at such international festivals as Aarhus, Denmark’s Northside Festival (June 4-6), Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands’s Best Kept Secret Festival (June 12-14), Camaiore, Italy’s La Prima Estate (June 19), Zagreb, Croatia’s INMusic Festival (June 22-24), and Almaty, Kazakhstan’s Park Live Almaty (August 21). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Upcoming Tour Dates

JUNE

4-6 – Aarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival †

12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †

19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †

22-24 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †

AUGUST

21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE