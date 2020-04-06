Jack Baldwin, Lynsey Beauchamp and More to Star in THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE Livestream of HENRY VI Part II

The Show Must Go Online today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Henry VI Part II. Rob Myles directs Jack Baldwin (Duke of Suffolk), Lynsey Beauchamp (Duke of Gloucester), Will Block (King Henry VI), Alix Dunmore (Earl of Warwick), David Ellis (Cardinal Beauford), Lynn Favin (Queen Margaret), Seeta Indrani (Duchess Eleanor of Gloucester), Christopher Marino (Earl of Salisbury), Lachlan McCall (Duke of Buckingham), Wendy Morgan (Richard Plantagenet), Ahd Tamimi (Duke of Somerset), and Doireann May White (Jack Cade). The ensemble consists of Candice Handy, Sulin Hasso, Robert Lightfoot, Benjamin McFadden, Patrick McHugh, Ally Poole, and Lesley Wilcox, with Louise Amos and John Defilippo as Swings.

Previous readings of The Two Gentleman of Verona, The Taming of the Shrew, and Henry VI Part I are also available here. The livestreamed reading of Henry VI Part II can be watched live on Wednesday 8 April at 7pm below.

The series of livestreamed readings aims to bring actors and audiences together to collectively enjoy and experience Shakespeare at a time when connecting in a traditional theatre space isn't possible.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline

Members of the cast have previously performed for The National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, Shitfaced Shakespeare, Reduced Shakespeare Company, Les Enfants Terribles, Shotgun Carousel, and Mischief Theatre. For more information about the actors involved in this week's reading, please see here.





