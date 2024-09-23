News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JOY Musical to Open Off-Broadway?

Auditions for Joy will be held in October.

By: Sep. 23, 2024
JOY Musical to Open Off-Broadway? Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

According to an Equity casting notice, Joy, a new musical by Ken Davenport and AnnMarie Milazzo, will play off-Broadway in 2025. 

LATEST NEWS

SUNSET BOULEVARD to Offer $45 Tickets as Part of Rush, Lottery Policy
Broadway Veteran Adrian Bailey Passes Away at 67
Lost Mozart Composition Unearthed in Leipzig Library
Video: Kate Mulgrew in Scenes from THE BEACON at Irish Rep

The show is scheduled to begin rehearsals in May 2025, with an opening night set for July 24. It will be directed by Lorin Latarro (who replaces Casey Hushion), choreographed by Josh Bergasse, with music direction by Andy Einhorn.

Joy premiered at George Street Playhouse in 2022, led by Erika Henningsen.

Joy is the story of a family across three generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman who founded a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right. Facing betrayal, treachery, the loss of innocence and the scars of love, Joy becomes a true boss of family and enterprise. Allies become adversaries and adversaries become allies, both inside and outside the family, as Joy's inner life and fierce imagination carry her through the storm she faces.








Videos