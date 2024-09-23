JOY Musical to Open Off-Broadway?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to an Equity casting notice, Joy, a new musical by Ken Davenport and AnnMarie Milazzo, will play off-Broadway in 2025.

The show is scheduled to begin rehearsals in May 2025, with an opening night set for July 24. It will be directed by Lorin Latarro (who replaces Casey Hushion), choreographed by Josh Bergasse, with music direction by Andy Einhorn.

Joy premiered at George Street Playhouse in 2022, led by Erika Henningsen.

Joy is the story of a family across three generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman who founded a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right. Facing betrayal, treachery, the loss of innocence and the scars of love, Joy becomes a true boss of family and enterprise. Allies become adversaries and adversaries become allies, both inside and outside the family, as Joy's inner life and fierce imagination carry her through the storm she faces.