JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's Barry Dennen Passes Away at Age 79

Gary Goddard, Barry Dennen,

Ted Neeley, and Ben Vereen

Deadline reports the sad news that actor Barry Dennen, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Pontius Pilate in both the original Broadway and film versions of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, passed away this morning in Burbank, CA where he was in hospice care. According to close friend Lucy Chase Williams, the actor had suffered a brain injury after a fall at home in June. He was 79.

Dennen is credited with playing an important role in the career of superstar Barbra Streisand. Among his many stage credits was the role of the Emcee in the West End premiere of CABARET, opposite Judi Dench's Sally Bowles. Other theater roles included SILENT PARTNERS, THE FANTASTICKS, GHETTO, SHE LOVES ME, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN and THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE.



His film credits included The Shining, Trading Places, Fiddler on the Roof and Titanic. In addition, he appeared on TV in Wonder Woman, Batman, L.A. Law, Newhart, Hill Street Blues, TALES From the Darkside, Murphy Brown, and Murder, She Wrote.

His many voice-over credits included Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal as well as video games including World of Warcraft, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Darksiders 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Photo provided by Garry Goddard Entertainment

