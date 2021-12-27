JERSEY BOYS to Resume Performances Tonight at New World Stages

Performances of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys will resume tonight, Monday, December 27 at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1 following a ten-day hiatus.

Joining the production to support cast and crew members who are quarantining under CDC guidelines following positive COVID tests are Jersey Boys alumni Candi Boyd, John Gardiner, Kyli Rae and Chris Stevens.

Jersey Boys stars Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes Dianna Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Alex Dorf, Andrew Frace, Wes Hart, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala and Kit Treece.

Tickets are on sale at the New World Stages box office or by visiting Telecharge.com. Group sales (ten or more) are available through Dodger Group Sales at 877-536-3437.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Blessed by awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 27 million people.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley(Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator), Tara Rubin Casting / Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, Tommy Mottola.