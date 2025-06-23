JAWS Soundtrack Receives Exclusive Vinyl Release for 50th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 summer blockbuster, Jaws, UMe is releasing a limited-edition “Blood in the Water” splatter vinyl of Jaws (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by five-time Academy® Award-winning composer John Williams. This edition of the iconic soundtrack features a light-blue translucent color with a red splatter and will be available on June 20th. Pre-order the Jaws (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) “Blood In The Water” Translucent Blue Red Splatter color vinyl, HERE.

UMe will also release the “Shark-Infested” Water-Filled vinyl of the legendary film soundtrack on October 20th. The perfect collector’s item for film and vinyl buffs alike, this limited-edition run has real water sealed and pressed between two translucent vinyl discs, as well as new stereo mixes approved by John Williams. This limited-edition release is specifically numbered with only 1975 copies to memorialize the film’s original release year, so be sure to grab this rarity before it sells out. Pre-order the Jaws (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) “Shark Infested” Water-Filled LP, HERE.

Known for its instantly recognizable two-note “Main Title (Theme From Jaws)” associated with the shark, Williams’ score was first heard by audiences when the Universal Pictures film directed by Steven Spielberg opened in theaters on June 20, 1975. The soundtrack was initially released on vinyl in 1975, followed by CD on April 21, 1992.

Among many accolades, Jaws received three Academy® Awards, including one for Williams’ original score, plus a Golden Globe® for original score and a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Soundtrack for Visual Media.” The American Film Institute named it #6 among “The 25 Greatest Film Scores of All Time.”

TRACKLISTING:

A1 Main Title (Theme From “Jaws”) - From "Jaws"

A2 Chrissie's Death - From "Jaws"

A3 Promenade (Tourists On The Menu) - From "Jaws"

A4 Out To Sea - From "Jaws"

A5 The Indianapolis Story - From "Jaws"

A6 Sea Attack Number One - From "Jaws"

B1 One Barrel Chase - From "Jaws"

B2 Preparing The Cage - From "Jaws"

B3 Night Search - From "Jaws"

B4 The Underwater Siege - From "Jaws"

B5 Hand To Hand Combat - From "Jaws"

B6 End Title - From "Jaws"

About Jaws

Directed by Oscar®-winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry 50 years ago on June 20, 1975. When the seaside community of Amity Island finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Oscar® nominee Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Oscar® winner Richard Dreyfuss), and a grizzled shark hunter (Oscar® nominee Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring Academy Award® winner John Williams’ unforgettable, pulse-racing score, Jaws, now five decades later, remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.