JAGGED LIVE IN NYC Concert To Have Encore Airing to Benefit RAINN, Learn To Cop, GLAAD, and Color Of Change

Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert - a global livestream of the one-night-only onstage reunion of the Broadway cast - will have a special Encore Airing on Saturday, March 6 at 7:00PM ET.

This encore event will benefit the charitable organizations RAINN, Learn to Cope, GLAAD and Color of Change. Available exclusively on the premium streaming platform Stellar (www.stellartickets.com), worldwide audiences will now have one more chance to experience a night of searing performances from Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. The concert will also be followed by a special live Q&A session with members of the musical's cast.

Tickets to the encore stream of the event are free, with a suggested donation that will directly support the vital work of these charitable organizations: RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. (rainn.org); Learn to Cope, a non-profit support network offering education and resources for parents and family members coping with a loved one addicted to opiates or other drugs (learn2cope.org); GLAAD, a dynamic media force that tackles tough issues to shape the narrative, provoke dialogue and rewrite the script for LGBTQ acceptance (glaad.org); and Color of Change, the nation's largest online racial justice organization, helping people respond effectively to injustice in the world (colorofchange.org).

On December 13, 2020, the 15-time Tony-nominated Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill safely reunited on stage at Shubert Studios in New York City, for the first time since the global health crisis caused a suspension of live theater performances in March. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert delivered an electrifying dose of much-needed collective joy through the Grammy-winning songbook of Alanis Morissette - streaming directly into thousands of living rooms across the world, and becoming one of Stellar's most successful programs to date. In the spirit of the #SaveOurStages movement, the December presentation of the concert event directly supported the nation's vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. Partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation sold concert tickets to their subscribers and single ticket buyers ahead of the general public on-sale, and kept a portion of proceeds from those sales to support their future programming.

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Jagged Little Pill is inspired by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name, which recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Codya??(Juno, Tully) that takes a fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America.

Starring in Jagged Little Pill as The Healys - a seemingly perfect family, who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community - are Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Tony nominee & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Tony nominee & Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles on Broadway from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater. Variety hails the cast as "Triumphant! Not Since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life."

Tickets are free, with a suggested donation to partner charities, and are available now at www.stellartickets.com. Ticketholders will be able to stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.