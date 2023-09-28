J. Harrison Ghee To Make Special Appearance In Online Benefit Concert To Raise Funds For Maui

The event will be broadcast live from Open Jar Studios on Sunday October 8th, 2023 at 6pm.

Hālau Hula O Nā Mele `Āina O Hawai`i / Hula New York will present a benefit concert to support the families and communities of Maui titled MAUI IKAIKA (translated to MAUI STRONG). The event will be hosted by Broadway veteran and host of Broadway Sessions, Ben Cameron (original cast member of Wicked, Footloose, Aida,) and broadcast live from Open Jar Studios on Sunday October 8th, 2023 at 6pm. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to their choice of Maui recovery organizations during the event and will be streamed live on Youtube 

"Ikaika" is a Hawaiian name meaning "Great Strength". Maui Ikaika is created to be more than a concert; it's a celebration of resilience and a testament to the power of art to heal and inspire. Throughout the event, viewers will be encouraged to contribute to the Maui recovery effort by simply scanning a QR code on their screens, directing their donations to a variety of Maui recovery organizations including Maui Humane society, American Red Cross-- Maui Wildfires, Maui Food Bank and HCF Maui Strong Fund.

The event will feature multiple performances celebrating Maui. Viewers will immerse themselves in the rich culture of Hawaii with mesmerizing hula and enchanting mele performances that pay homage to the island's heritage. The event will also feature other performers (line-up to be announced shortly) with a special appearance by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot, Kinky Boots, Motown).

This unforgettable evening is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are in the world. Viewers can tune in from the comfort of their home and become a part of this incredible gesture of unity and support. The live event may be seen at https://www.youtube.com/live/19KaSuPO92g?si=mo9TvhvTuBRUpFd_

Generous contributions from viewers will make meaningful difference and provide much-needed assistance to the local community and families of Maui who have been affected by the recent devastating fires.

Hālau Hula O Nā Mele `Āina O Hawai`i / Hula New York has been dedicated to spreading the aloha spirit in NYC through its NYC based hula school. Hālau Hula O Na Mele 'Aina O Hawai'i. The hālau, or hula school, first opened its doors in New York City in May 1968 under the guidance of Luana Haraguchi and was given its name from her teacher, Iolani Luahine. The name translates to "Dance School of the Songs of the Land of Hawaii." The Hālau is composed of dedicated students learning hula and Hawaiian traditions and practices the traditional style of hula and protocols. Haraguchi teaches both the ancient style, kahiko, and modern style, auana. She also emphasizes the learning of the chant, or `oli of each dance that is learned. In addition to the learning of the `oli and dances, the group performs all over the world. www.hulanewyork.com




