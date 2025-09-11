Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Lee Gilbert, and Daniel Lopez To Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA New North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cameron Mackintosh and LW Entertainment (formerly The Really Useful Group) have announced complete casting for the new North American Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The tour will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD before traveling to major markets including Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more.

As previously revealed, Isaiah Bailey will star as The Phantom, alongside Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Daniel Lopez as Raoul. They are joined by Midori Marsh (Carlotta Giudicelli), William Thomas Evans (Monsieur Firmin), Carrington Vilmont (Monsieur André), Lisa Vroman (Madame Giry), Christopher Bozeka (Ubaldo Piangi), Melo Ludwig (Meg Giry), and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Christine Daaé at select performances.

The ensemble includes James Channing, Carlyn Connolly, Keenan English, David Young Fernandez, Alyssa Giannetti, Stanley Glover, Matthew Griffin, Jeremy Harr, Olivia McMillan, Evelyn Mê-Linh, Ben Roseberry, Alexandria Shiner, Dennis Shuman, Donovan E. Smith, Stephen Tewksbury, and Krista Wigle. Ballet Chorus members are Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Eureka Nakano Grimes, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell, and Charlotte Oceana. Swings include Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter, and Andy Tighe.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “At long last, The Phantom is back and will soon, once again, haunt theatres across North America in the revitalized brilliant original production… The beating heart of Phantom has always been the love triangle entwining The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul, and I am thrilled to announce that we have found three exciting and contemporary new stars to rekindle the flames of our phantastic love story.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber added, “The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America. Love, passion and live theatre are what THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive.”

Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, the tour is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on Harold Prince’s celebrated original direction, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Since its premiere in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to more than 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories, and 21 languages, becoming one of the most successful musicals in history. Its score includes beloved classics such as “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and the iconic title song.