Isabelle McCalla, Adrianna Hicks, Ashley Blanchet & More to Star in Paper Mill Playhouse's Virtual BEEHIVE: THE '60S MUSICAL

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting and creative staff for Beehive: The '60s Musical, concluding the theater's 2020-2021 season of high-quality streaming productions, available only to season subscribers June 12-26.

In addition, Paper Mill is offering new subscribers its entire 2020-2021 lineup of digital productions streamed from the main stage, previously only available for limited times, now viewable online June 12-26 while Beehive premieres. The season includes Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Pete 'n' Keely, and Sing in a New Year! as well as Beehive. "In this age of 'binge watching' your favorite series online, we are thrilled to provide new Paper Mill audiences this special opportunity to see all the great virtual work we've produced this season!" comments Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

Managing Director Mike Stotts added, "Streaming theatrical productions is the way of the future. It's not going away even once we reopen the theater for live audiences." New four-show streaming subscriptions are $275 and available at PaperMill.org through June 26.

Bank of America is the major sponsor for Beehive. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2020-2021 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.

Beehive, created by Larry Gallagher, chronicles a momentous decade and the many-faceted, powerful female voices that helped shape it, including Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, and many more. Director Casey Hushion (associate/resident director, Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom) has assembled an all-woman cast, band, and creative team. The six fierce and versatile singers are Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful, Paper Mill's Cinderella) as Gina, Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Paper Mill's My Very Own British Invasion) as Alison, Adrianna Hicks (Six, The Color Purple) as Wanda, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Patti, Anastacia McCleskey (The Secret Life of Bees, Waitress) as Jasmine, and Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls, Wicked) as Laura. Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon, Broadway Bounty Hunter) choreographs. Music director Meg Zervoulis (The Prom, Mean Girls, West Side Story) leads the onstage band: Kate Amrine (trumpet), Paige Durr (drums), Alexandra Eckhardt (bass), Alexa Tarantino (sax), and Meg Toohey (guitar). Andrea Cibelli (A Bronx Tale, Honeymoon in Vegas) serves as Production Stage Manager.

Beehive's fabulous costumes are designed by Jen Caprio (Falsettos, Paper Mill's The Other Josh Cohen), and Kaitlyn Adams (Escape to Margaritaville, Paper Mill's Pete 'n' Keely) designed the characteristically voluminous wigs. Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe (Pete 'n' Keely, Beauty and the Beast), lighting design is by Charlie Morrison (Beauty and the Beast, Smokey Joe's Cafe), sound design is by Matt Kraus (Liza's at the Palace..., Paper Mill's Cinderella), and video production is by Milliron Studios (Some Enchanted Evening, Pete 'n' Keely).

The 2020-2021 streaming season, delivered virtually from the Paper Mill stage and viewable online June 12-26 for new subscribers, includes:

BEEHIVE: THE '60S MUSICAL

Created by Larry Gallagher

Choreographed by Jennifer Werner

Directed by Casey Hushion

Starring

Ashley Blanchet, Emma Degerstedt, Adrianna Hicks,

Isabelle McCalla, Anastacia McCleskey, Mary Kate Morrissey

Big hairdos and even bigger voices command the stage in this tuneful tribute to women who rock-the girl groups that made their mark on the music of the '60s. Featuring such hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Beehive chronicles the dramatic transformations of a volatile decade, told from the perspective of six young women who live through it.

SOME ENCHANTED EVENINGÂ®: THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Concept by Jeffrey B. Moss

For Jerry Kravat Entertainment Services Inc.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee

Starring

Belinda Allyn, Ashley Blanchet, Donna English,

Nicholas Rodriguez, Billy Harrigan Tighe

This stunning collection of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved compositions shines the spotlight on five magnificent Paper Mill singers in a glorious parade of hits from Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, and more. You'll definitely want to sing along from the comfort of your home!

PETE 'N' KEELY

By James Hindman

Original Lyrics by Mark Waldrop

Original Music & Arrangements by Patrick Brady

Direction & Musical Staging by Mark Waldrop

Starring

George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes

Staged as a live taping of a 1968 television special that reunites a divorced singing duo, this kitschy spoof had New York critics singing its praises. As Pete and Keely stroll down memory lane reprising songs from their days of stardom, they take "unscripted" swipes at each other that dredge up hilarious moments from their turbulent past. This charming musical features unforgettable renditions of the era's popular favorites such as "Fever," "BÃ©same Mucho," and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," as well as original songs in the spirit of the times.

SING IN A NEW YEAR!

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee

Starring

Kathryn Allison, Kate Baldwin, Natalie Cortez, John Treacy Egan, Dion Simmons Grier, Rob McClure, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Hayley Podschun, Nicholas Rodriguez, Graham Rowat, Christopher Sieber, Elena Shaddow, Rema Webb

Paper Mill Playhouse's popular summertime outdoor Brookside Cabaret comes inside and onto the Paper Mill stage for a very special concert presentation! Over a dozen popular Paper Mill performers sing a unique selection of uplifting and enjoyable favorites.