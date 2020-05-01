Irish Repertory Theatre Postpones CELEBRATING OUR PAL: THE MUSICALS OF HAROLD PRINCE
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis the 2020 Gala Benefit Production, Celebrating Our Pal: The Musicals of Harold Prince, which was to celebrate the legendary Broadway impresario Harold Prince and honor Loretta Brennan Glucksman, has been postponed. Originally scheduled for June 8, a new date for the gala will be announced in the coming months.
In response to the COVID-19 hiatus Irish Rep has launched two online series to bring the best of Irish theatre directly to their audiences, with more programming to be announced in the coming weeks. The Show Must Go Online is a series of homemade videos on their social media channels of Irish Rep company members performing their favorite songs, poems and monologues from Irish & Irish American plays, poets and musicians. Meet the Makers is a series of conversations with scholars and Irish Rep artists discussing their work and theatre in general.
Follow the hashtags #TheShowMustGoOnline, #IRTMeettheMakers, and #IrishRepOnline or visit IrishRep.org for more information.
