Invoke Director's Lab Presents MISS JULES

Invoke Director's Lab, in association with Associate Producer Ellie Handel, has announced the full cast of the workshop of Miss Jules by Mira Mitchell.

The cast of Miss Jules includes Audrey Rose Arnold, Daniel Mazzarolo, Stephanie Moreno, and Nick Ferrantino. Becky Abramowitz is the Director, Jeanna DiPaolo is the Costume Designer, Preston Shelsta is the Lighting Designer, Medha Uppal is the Graphic Designer, and Piper Gaul is the Production Stage Manager. Miss Jules is Co-Produced with Audrey Rose Arnold, recipient of the City Artists Corps Grant from New York Foundation of the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

It's 2021 in New York City and Julie, a white socialite and professional lush, smashes into the world of Jean, her family's longtime Latin American chauffeur, in a back room of an extravagant and ecstasy-fueled Midsommar rave. What unfolds is an urgent piece of theatre that rubs up against our own society's struggles, from the institutional power dynamics of gender and race to the class and cultural divides that haunt modern American culture.

August Strindberg's Miss Julie is reimagined and transformed in this brand new English adaptation by Swedish writer Mira Mitchell. This workshop aims to explore mixed media and an immersive approach to the text, engaging the audience in the slow-burning Midsommar madness.

PERFORMANCE DATES: October 7 & 9, 2021

VENUE: The performance will take place at Culture Lab LIC at Plaxall Gallery: 5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, New York, NY 11101(Enter via uncovered parking lot entrance through door above staircase.)

Miss Jules will run for approximately 1.5 hours and will host a talkback immediately following the performance.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets are FREE and available for fully vaccinated patrons. You may reserve your seat at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-jules-tickets-168660549243.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: New York City requires you to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Culture Lab LIC's indoor facilities. Those 12 years of age and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. To find out where to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). For more information, please visit nyc.gov/keytoNYC.

Invoke Director's Lab is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas.

ANY QUESTIONS? Please feel free to reach out to Ellie Handel at handel.ellie@gmail.com or invokedirectorslab@gmail.com.