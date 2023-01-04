Intrepid Museum Presents ASTRO LIVE: THE SURFACE WATER AND OCEAN TOPOGRAPHY MISSION

The Intrepid Museum will present a free Astro Live program on Sunday, January 15 at 3:00pm ET. In this event, participants will learn about the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission.

The SWOT mission will be the first satellite to survey nearly all water covering Earth's surface. In addition to helping communities prepare for rising seas and changing coastlines in a warming climate, SWOT's instruments will also measure lakes, rivers, and reservoirs in high definition to support resource management and disaster preparedness around the globe.

Hear from members of the SWOT team: Margaret Srinivasan, Deputy Program Associate for SWOT Applications at NASA JPL, and Ben Hamlington, Research Scientist for Sea Level Change at NASA JPL. They will discuss the mission, its groundbreaking technology, and the unique partnerships with both the French space agency Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and SpaceX that helped make the mission a success.

The event is hosted and co-produced by John "Das" Galloway, founder of the Kerbal Space Academy, and moderated by Summer Ash, a rocket scientist, astrophysicist, and freelance science writer.

For more information and to register, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217264®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fintrepid-museums-astro-live-tickets-490740697637%3Faff%3Derelexpmlt?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All programs are live from 3:00pm-4:30pm ET and can be streamed via the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Astro Live is supported through a NASA Cooperative Agreement awarded to the New York Space Grant Consortium. The program is also supported in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York City Legislature.

