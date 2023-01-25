Intrepid Museum Presents ASTRO LIVE: Life In Space Featuring NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins

The Intrepid Museum will present an Astro Live program on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00pm ET. In this event, participants will get to hear a firsthand account about life in space!

In April 2022, NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins launched as a mission specialist on NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station. During her six-month stay in space, she and her fellow crew members observed geological changes on Earth and conducted a variety of experiments in microgravity, including studying the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans. Join us for a special conversation between Watkins and former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino, where they will discuss life in space and what's next for Watkins as part of the Artemis Team.

This Astro Live will take place live during the Museum's Kids Week festivities. To learn more about Kids Week, visit intrepidmuseum.org/kids-week . To register for a reminder to the live stream, click here.

All programs are live from 3:00pm-4:30pm ET and can be streamed via the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Astro Live is supported through a NASA Cooperative Agreement awarded to the New York Space Grant Consortium. The program is also supported in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York City Legislature.

