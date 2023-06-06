Intrepid Museum Hosts Panel Discussion: Contributions and Experiences of LGBTQ+ Service Members and Military Children

In honor of Pride Month, the Intrepid Museum will host the panel discussion: Contributions and Experiences of LGBTQ+ Service Members and Military Children on Wednesday, June 21, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The panel will take place at the Intrepid Museum, located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue).

Veterans and family members will share stories of resilience, struggle and activism in the past and present. Guests will learn about the evolution of the military’s policies and practices affecting LGBTQ+ service members as well as the new challenges service members and military children face today.

The panel will feature U.S. Army Veteran James FitzGerald, Combat Engineers Army Veteran Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker, and Jay Cook, a young professional who grew up in a Marine Corps family. ABC7 reporter Derick Waller will moderate the panel.

Light refreshments and beverages will be served at 6:00pm in the Museum’s hangar deck. The panel will begin at 6:45pm.

This program is FREE and pre-registration is required. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-panel-discussion-tickets-638932463197

For the most up-to-date information, visit intrepidmuseum.org.

Veterans Programs are made possible by public funds facilitated by the New York City Council Committee on Veterans, in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. These programs are also supported by the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund. The Museum’s education programs are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.