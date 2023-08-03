Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Memories

All 8 episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season Four premiere Wednesday, August 9 on Disney+.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Memories

After four seasons, Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie are saying goodbye to East High with the final episodes of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.

The final season is coming with a huge twist, as East High's plans to put on a production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year" are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. 

Joining Bassett and Wylie in the final season are Tony nominee Julia LesterKate Reinders, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, and Liamani Segura, plus original High School Musical cast memebers Corbin BleuMonique ColemanLucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

BroadwayWorld sat down with the stars to discuss what they'll miss most from their days on set, Ben Platt singing sessions with the cast, their favorite performances on their series, and more.

Watch the interview here:





