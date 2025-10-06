International Contemporary Ensemble to Present a World Premiere and More in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The International Contemporary Ensemble will present two landmark events this November, showcasing the Ensemble's commitment to presenting pioneering work at the intersection of new music and interdisciplinary art.

On Thursday, November 6 and Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., the Ensemble joins forces with Either/Or and the Museum of Modern Art to present the world premiere of A Lick and a Promise by Stephen Prina. The immersive performances mark the culmination of MoMA's groundbreaking exhibition-the first in-depth survey of Stephen Prina's performance work. Known for his singular blend of conceptual art and music, Prina's A Lick and a Promise expands on decades of exploratory practice. This new work considers the concept of time and the way it shifts cultural values.

The collaboration between International Contemporary Ensemble, Either/Or, and MoMA underscores Prina's longstanding commitment to recontextualization and appropriation as intimate reflection. With an international exhibition history and works housed in major museum collections including MoMA, the Tate, and the Whitney, Prina is widely celebrated as one of the most intellectually provocative and musically daring artists of his generation.

The following week, on Wednesday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m. at Roulette Intermedium the Ensemble takes the stage for The Music of Anthony Braxton: Concert and Reflections. Together with Braxton's former collaborator, MacArthur Fellow Mary Halvorson, and the Ensemble's Artistic Director George Lewis, the concert is a highlight of Roulette's 2025 season-long tribute to the legendary composer's 80th birthday. The concert features works by Braxton and Halvorson, performed by a ten-piece ensemble.

A pre-concert conversation between Mary Halvorson and George Lewis will offer rare insight into Braxton's legacy and the evolution of experimental music across generations. Their mutual interview format invites reflection on the personal, artistic, and political resonances of Braxton's music.

Braxton's expansive oeuvre blends influences from jazz and classical avant-garde traditions, creating unique musical systems such as Ghost Trance Music and ZIM Music. His vision of "global creativity" has shaped generations of artists and thinkers. This performance is part of Roulette's monthlong celebration, following their gala earlier this year and culminating in a four-part series throughout November.

Whether collaborating with visual artists like Stephen Prina or celebrating giants of experimental music like Anthony Braxton, the Ensemble remains dedicated to fostering dialogue, exploration, and discovery in contemporary music.

Concert Information

World Premiere of Stephen Prina's A Lick and a Promise

Thursday, November 6 & 8, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

MoMA, Kravis Studio | 11 West 53rd Street | New York, NY, 10019

Tickets: $30

Link: https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/10796

Program:

Stephen Prina: The Way He Always Wanted It XI (2008)

Stephen Prina: A Lick and a Promise (2025, World Premiere)

Artists:

Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, piccolo

Alice Teyssier, flute

Alexander Davis, bassoon

Dan Peck, tuba

Katinka Kleijn, cello

Eddie Kass, double bass

Levy Lorenzo, percussion

Nathan Davis, percussion

________________________________________

The Music of Anthony Braxton: Concert and Reflections, with Mary Halvorson and George Lewis

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11217

Tickets: FREE RSVP

Link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36368/performance/11684486?performanceId=11684486

Program:

Anthony Braxton: Selections from Ghost Trance Music and Diamond Curtain Wall Music

Mary Halvorson: Belladonna

Mary Halvorson: Verdant Glitters

Artists:

Josh Modney, violin

Johnna Wu, violin

Kyle Armbrust, viola

Mariel Roberts, cello

Dan Lippel, guitar

Fay Victor, voice

Levy Lorenzo, percussion

Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

Erika Dohi, piano

Rebekah Heller, bassoon

About Either/Or

Praised by The New York Times as "an ensemble that plays by its own rules" and "a trustworthy purveyor of new sounds," Either/Or has been at the forefront of New York's contemporary music scene since 2004. Winner of the 2015 CMA/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, Either/Or focuses on new, recently composed, and rare works for various and often times unconventional instrumentations. Programmed by Director Richard Carrick and Curator Christopher McIntyre, the group's projects are brought to life by its roster of 17 world-class musicians and special guests.

Either/Or has performed throughout the Northeast at venues including Philadelphia Museum of Art, ICA Boston, Miller Theatre, The Kitchen, as well as California and Swedish tours and frequent appearances at local experimental music venues such as The Stone, Roulette, and ISSUE Project Room.

Either/Or's programming is aesthetically inclusive, ranging from the American Experimental tradition (Cage, Feldman, Lucier, Ashley) to the historical and contemporary European avant-garde, with a special emphasis on composers working outside the institutional mainstream. The group has premiered more than 200 works since its inception, not including dozens of student compositions. They have worked closely with many leaders in contemporary composition including George Lewis, Zeena Parkins, Beat Furrer, John Zorn, Miya Masaoka, Elliott Sharp, Helmut Lachenmann, Anthony Coleman, and Thomas Meadowcroft. Either/Or has received great acclaim for its numerous career-spanning portrait concerts, all of which were firsts in the US. Portrait composers include Iancu Dumitrescu, Ana Maria Avram, Chaya Czernowin, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Horatiu Radulescu, Karin Rehnqvist, Rebecca Saunders, Hans Thomalla, and Raphaël Cendo. The group brought many of these composers to New York City for public lectures and teaching engagements.

Either/Or has released ten full-length recordings of works commissioned or premiered by them on New World Records, Edition Moderne, Starkland, and Sterling labels. www.eitherormusic.org