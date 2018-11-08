Inside Broadway Offers Backstage Look at THE BAND'S VISIT

On Thursday, December 13 leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of The Band's Visit will present a special Creating the Magic program offering an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Broadway featuring The Band's Visit cast & production crew. These exclusive 70-minute programs will be offered to over 2,000 NYC public school students from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens & Manhattan at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street) on 12/13 at 11:00am and 1:45pm.Since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of over 1 million New York City public school students with its one-of-a-kind theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate and foster new generations of theatergoers.

Providing a truly unique theatrical experience on 12/13, Inside Broadway's Creating the Magic program will be presented to thousands of New York City public school students who will get a behind-the-scenes look at the inner world of Broadway and learn about career opportunities in the theater. From exciting set, lighting, sound & prop demonstrations, musical performances from the cast and a Q&A session, attendees will have an exclusive look at how a Broadway show runs and operates.

"It's a great honor to present this acclaimed & important new Broadway production in our Creating the Magic series" says Inside Broadway's Executive Director Michael Presser.

THE BAND'S VISIT is the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 70,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. For more information on Inside Broadway, please visit www.InsideBroadway.org.

Programs of Inside Broadway are funded by the NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, and numerous foundations and individuals.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You