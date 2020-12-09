Ingrid Michaelson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

In celebration of her holiday special 'The 14th Annual Holiday Hop' premiering on December 10 at 8pm ET, Ingrid Michaelson will be taking over our Instagram today!

Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut in 2017 when she joined the cast of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 as Sonia. Her creative theatrical debut is in the works as she develops the stage adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel "The Notebook."

14th Annual Holiday Hop - Virtual Edition will include performances by openers Edith, Edna and Ethel and special guest Jason Mraz (Waitress)!

You can learn more about her special here.

You're invited! Check out a sneak peek below.

Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson recently collaborated together on Christmas Valentine. Watch the official music video below!