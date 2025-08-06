Indigenous Enterprise to Return to The Joyce with World Premiere STILL HERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joyce Theater Foundation will open its 2025–2026 season with the return of the trailblazing Indigenous Enterprise. Known for blending traditional powwow dance with contemporary flair, the Native American collective brings the world premiere of Still Here—a vibrant new work honoring Indigenous resilience, legacy, and joy—to The Joyce Theater from September 16–21.

Following their acclaimed 2021 Joyce debut, Indigenous Enterprise will return with the world premiere of Still Here, a powerful expression of Native pride, community, and continuity. Framed through the relationship between a grandfather and grandson, Still Here pairs animated storytelling, created by Studio Novella, with live powwow drumming and singing by members of Sharp Shooter, Calling Eagle, and Grammy-nominated Northern Cree.

At its heart, Still Here is a tribute to the ancestors who were once arrested or punished for practicing their ceremonies, songs, and dances. Through this production, Indigenous Enterprise honors their sacrifice and reclaims the space they were denied. The performance stands as a vibrant act of resistance, resilience, and revival—dedicated to keeping these sacred traditions alive for future generations.

Still Here features champion pow wow dancers from across the United States and Canada, representing nations including the Navajo, Cree, Pueblo, Lakota, Gila River, and Seneca. Champion dancers from across Turtle Island command the stage in dazzling style, channeling traditions through Jingle Dress, Fancy, Hoop, and Grass Dance forms. With reverence and vitality, the company declares what Indigenous people have always known: we are not relics—we are still here.

