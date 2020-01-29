Independent Curators International Appoints Deputy Director

Independent Curators International (ICI) is proud to announce the appointment of Frances Wu Giarratano as Deputy Director. She will oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization and develop ICI's long-range plan in anticipation of its 50th anniversary. Together with the Executive & Artistic Director and the Director of Strategic Planning & Development, she will usher in a pivotal moment of growth for the organization as it looks to expand and diversify its initiatives, and further its mission of forging international networks for curators, artists, and art spaces in the field of contemporary art.



Giarratano joins ICI from the American Federation of Arts where, as Director of Exhibitions, she supervised a 50% increase in exhibition partners, and an unprecedented number of traveling exhibitions. Previously she worked as the inaugural Deputy Director at Para Site, Hong Kong's leading and longest-running contemporary art space. Over the course of four years at Para Site, she was responsible for securing the largest government grant in the institution's history while simultaneously increasing individual and corporate giving, and helming a new chapter for the organization as they moved to a larger space.



This is a homecoming for Giarratano, who joined ICI in 2006, and left in 2013 as the Associate Director of Exhibitions, where she supervised all aspects of the organization's touring exhibitions. At ICI, she worked with more than 100 international institutions, and directed the production of nine ICI publications, including the award-winning Martha Wilson Sourcebook (2011) and Hans Ulrich Obrist's do it: the compendium (2013).



"Fran understands the DNA of ICI. She has been integral to so many collaborations with curators all over the world, and is perfectly positioned to steer the organization through a period of programmatic expansion," says Renaud Proch, ICI's Executive & Artistic Director.





