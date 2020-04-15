In Place of Postponed Benefit Concert, Andrew Barth Feldman Will Perform Livestreamed Concert Tonight on YouTube

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Barth Feldman announced that Celebration! For the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center is being postponed due to the health crisis.

To continue to connect with theater-lovers, Feldman announced that he would be going live on YouTube tonight at 6pm to perform a few songs and take requests!

See the tweet below:

Unfortunately, Celebration! For the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center at @Zneefrockprod is going to have to be postponed until all this craziness is over.

To pass the time, I'm going to go live on my YouTube tomorrow at 6PM EST to sing some songs and take some requests! - Andrew Barth Feldman (@andrewbfeldman) April 14, 2020

Tune in here:





