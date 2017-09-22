Improvised Stage Version of TWIN PEAKS to Be Presented on London Stage

London's Nursery Theatre will bring audiences back to the eerie and claustrophobic world of TWIN PEAKS. The new production, titled 'The Owls Are Not What They Seem' will revisit the strangest town in Washington State, along with new inhabitants you didn't know to be afraid of. Loosely inspired by David Lynch's groundbreaking TV show, each unscripted episode will chart a brand new hidden mystery in a sleepy town torn apart by the forces of good and evil.

Directed by Jonah Fazel, the cast features talented improvisers including Lucy Trodd, Dan Starkey, Helen Foster, Alexander Jeremy, Simon Lukacs, Carl Batchelor, Victoria Shepherd, Jonathan Broke, Emily Brazee and Audra Goffeney.

The show will run throughout the months of October, November and December. Click here for additional information.

TWIN PEAKS was originally presented as a mystery drama television series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch that premiered in 1990 on ABC. It was one of the top-rated series of 1990. It soon gained a cult following and has been referenced in a wide variety of media. The television series was followed by a 1992 feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, that serves as a prequel to the television series. In October 2014, Showtime announced that the show would return as a limited series. Also known as Twin Peaks: The Return, the limited series premiered in May, and was written by Lynch and Frost and directed by Lynch. Many original cast members, including MacLachlan, returned.

Source: thenurserytheatre.com

