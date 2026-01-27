Immersive Musical STARCADIA To Open at ARTXNYC This Month

STARCADIA, a new immersive musical by Brayden Martino (Books & Lyrics, Director) and John-William Gambrell (Composer, Music Director) will be presented at ARTXNYC (409 W 14th Street) on January 30th - February 2nd, all performances beginning at 7:30pm.

The Starpeople, omniscient cosmic storytellers from the edge of the universe, are opening a portal and welcoming humans into their realm of STARCADIA. They have come with urgency, bearing a true story that has not yet happened. They call it The Syzygy. Once every cosmic year, the planets gather at the edge of the universe to return their energy back to the Sun. Earth, now brimming with intelligent life, shares the fragile beauty of human art and expression, inspiring the celestial bodies to explore artistic connection. As the pain woven into human creation causes Earth to fade, the planets are forced to grapple with the paradox of creation and destruction that could heal their discord or deepen it forever. The Starpeople invite you to ascend into darkness with nothing but a flashlight and a curious mind as their story of The Syzygy unfolds. And remember: the future is not fixed. Perhaps, after your time in STARCADIA, you will see the light again.

See Humans Productions (Toothy's Treasure, A Fairly Odd Musical, Bee Musical) is collaborating with WAXWING Productions (Dovecote, Immersive Trilogies, Mercutio: A Musical Concept) on this premiere work. With a 30-minute explorable pre-show, and an immersively staged hour-long musical that showcases live actor-musicians, puppetry, live-painting, music, dance, and audience interaction, STARCADIA is a unique multidisciplinary art experience with an important climate action message.

STARCADIA is directed by Brayden Martino, choreographed by Carly Corsitto, musical directed by John-William, stage managed by Christian Carew, makeup design by Arri Toshiko Glenn, costume designed by Brayden Martino & John Polles, assistant directed by Maya T. Weed, and assistant music directed by Viann Yu.

The production stars Liz Gilmartin as Earth, Brayden Co as Saturn, Melody Munitz as Mars, Gia Marino as Venus, Ethan Hart as Neptune, Maddie Butterfield as Mercury, Justin Autz as Uranus, Yana Vilchynskaya as Jupiter, Arden Agos as Bellatrix, Samantha Hallenberg as Betelgeuse, Eve Harrison as Sirius, Ailey MacDavid as Spica, Alexander Ullian as Regulus, Nik Mucha as Vega, Caetano de Sá as Arcturus, and Claire Justice Porter as Swing.

Tickets are $37 and can be ordered online for both in person and digital access at welcometostarcadia.com.