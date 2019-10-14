Idina Menzel Adds Holiday Concert Performances in New Jersey and Connecticut
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Idina Menzel will be making her way to Carnegie Hall this December for a concert celebrating her upcoming holiday album. Christmas: A Season of Love is set for release on October 18th, coinciding with Disney's Frozen 2, and will feature guest artists Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr.
In addition to the December 11th Carnegie Hall show, Menzel will also play Caesars Atlantic City, Circus Maximus (December 6) and the Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut (December 8).
The track list for the album includes:
Sleigh Ride
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm [feat. Billy Porter]
Christmas Just Ain't Christmas
We Wish You The Merriest [feat. Josh Gad]
A Hand For Mrs. Claus [feat. Ariana Grande]
We Need A Little Christmas
O Holy Night/Ave Maria
Winter Wonderland/Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
I'll Be Home For Christmas [feat. Aaron Lohr]
Walker's 3rd Hanukkah
Ocho Kandelikas
Christmas Time Is Here
At This Table
Seasons Of Love
Caroling, Caroling
Auld Lang Syne
Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go.
She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.
In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.
She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
