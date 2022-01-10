Ice Theatre Of New York Announces 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts
Ice Theatre of New York presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January 11 through February 17, 2022 at 12:40pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.
ITNY performers include Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver, ITNY Ensemble members Armen Agaian, Danil Berdnikov, Sarah France, Valerie Levine, Liz Schmidt, and young ice dance apprentices Oona and Gage Brown. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.
Arctic Memory, by award-winning dancer/choreographer Jody Sperling, is an environmentally conscious creation. Arctic Memory had its genesis in a 43-day polar science mission north of the Arctic Circle in which Ms. Sperling was the first, and to date only choreographer-in-residence aboard a US Coast Guard icebreaker. ITNY Artistic Director, Moira North, commissioned Jody to take this choreography onto the ice with ice dancer Valerie Levine. Valerie wears a cape hand-painted with the image of fissures in Arctic sea ice, the dancer's movements suggesting a time-lapse series of floes moving and melting. Music composed by Brooks Williams & Beo Morales. Having brought the legacy of pioneering dancer Loie Fuller into the 21st century, she currently focuses on using visual-kinetic narratives to connect choreography and climate science.
I Feel The Earth
Choreographer and Performer: Kaitlyn Weaver
Music: Carole King
ITNY commissioned Kaitlyn Weaver to create this piece for its streaming broadcast Pivoting Through The Pandemic in May 2021. This piece was created under strict COVID rules in an empty arena and was made possible by the generous support of the Will Sears Fund.
Imagine
Choreographer and Performer: Kate Mangiardi
Music: John Lennon and Yoko Ono
Kate Mangiardi in a demonstration of fancy figures into graceful edge movements to the music of "Imagine" composed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono and recorded by Eva Cassidy.
I Will Fall For You
Choreography and Performer: Sarah France
Music: Woodkid
Journey Through The Snow
Choreographers: Gia and Akop Akopian
Performers: Jessica Huot and Conor Wagar
Take Five
Choreographer: Eliot Halverson
Music: Dave Brubeck
Performers: Armen Agaian or Danil Berdnikov
ITNY former performer and current choreographer, Eliot Halverson, created Take Five for Armen Agaian to show off his ice dancing skills.
When Atoms Embrace
Choreographer and Costumes: Lorna Brown
Music: "Spiegel im Spiegel" by Arvo Pärt
Performer: Liz Schmidt
When Atoms Embrace is an acclaimed solo choreographed and costumed by original John Curry Theatre of Skating member, Lorna Brown. Ms. Brown is an artist with a deep interest and knowledge in science. The piece is set to Music by Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel" and was inspired by a poem Ms. Brown wrote herself: She comes to us in blue and lavender light which shines on us all to give mankind energy and love and to help and heal our planet. Lay me in a field of wildflowers, let the scent perfume the hours. When The Atoms embrace and time changes pace, I find my magical powers." Performed 10 times at the ITNY Home Season and Gala at Sky Rink Chelsea Piers as well as Rockefeller Center, by Liz Schmidt, Sarah France and once by apprentice performer, Sarah Baetge.
Right Place, Wrong Time
Choreographer and Performer: Theron James
Music: Dr. John
Junior Free Dance
Choreographer: Joel Deal
Performers: Oona and Gage Brown
Oona and Gage just won the silver medal at the Junior Grand Prix in Linz, Austria. They are the current US Silver Medalists in Junior Ice Dance. They are coached by Joel Dear and Inese Bucevica.
Ella Bauer, Junior Apprentice
Choreographer: Kaitlin Weaver
Performer: Ella Bauer
Ella will perform "Home Alone," coached by Tanya Douglas.
This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.