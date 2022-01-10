Ice Theatre Of New York Announces 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts

Ice Theatre of New York presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January 11 through February 17, 2022 at 12:40pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

ITNY performers include Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver, ITNY Ensemble members Armen Agaian, Danil Berdnikov, Sarah France, Valerie Levine, Liz Schmidt, and young ice dance apprentices Oona and Gage Brown. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

Arctic Memory, by award-winning dancer/choreographer Jody Sperling, is an environmentally conscious creation. Arctic Memory had its genesis in a 43-day polar science mission north of the Arctic Circle in which Ms. Sperling was the first, and to date only choreographer-in-residence aboard a US Coast Guard icebreaker. ITNY Artistic Director, Moira North, commissioned Jody to take this choreography onto the ice with ice dancer Valerie Levine. Valerie wears a cape hand-painted with the image of fissures in Arctic sea ice, the dancer's movements suggesting a time-lapse series of floes moving and melting. Music composed by Brooks Williams & Beo Morales. Having brought the legacy of pioneering dancer Loie Fuller into the 21st century, she currently focuses on using visual-kinetic narratives to connect choreography and climate science.

I Feel The Earth

Choreographer and Performer: Kaitlyn Weaver

Music: Carole King

ITNY commissioned Kaitlyn Weaver to create this piece for its streaming broadcast Pivoting Through The Pandemic in May 2021. This piece was created under strict COVID rules in an empty arena and was made possible by the generous support of the Will Sears Fund.

Imagine

Choreographer and Performer: Kate Mangiardi

Music: John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Kate Mangiardi in a demonstration of fancy figures into graceful edge movements to the music of "Imagine" composed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono and recorded by Eva Cassidy.

I Will Fall For You

Choreography and Performer: Sarah France

Music: Woodkid

Journey Through The Snow

Choreographers: Gia and Akop Akopian

Performers: Jessica Huot and Conor Wagar

Take Five

Choreographer: Eliot Halverson

Music: Dave Brubeck

Performers: Armen Agaian or Danil Berdnikov

ITNY former performer and current choreographer, Eliot Halverson, created Take Five for Armen Agaian to show off his ice dancing skills.

When Atoms Embrace

Choreographer and Costumes: Lorna Brown

Music: "Spiegel im Spiegel" by Arvo Pärt

Performer: Liz Schmidt

When Atoms Embrace is an acclaimed solo choreographed and costumed by original John Curry Theatre of Skating member, Lorna Brown. Ms. Brown is an artist with a deep interest and knowledge in science. The piece is set to Music by Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel" and was inspired by a poem Ms. Brown wrote herself: She comes to us in blue and lavender light which shines on us all to give mankind energy and love and to help and heal our planet. Lay me in a field of wildflowers, let the scent perfume the hours. When The Atoms embrace and time changes pace, I find my magical powers." Performed 10 times at the ITNY Home Season and Gala at Sky Rink Chelsea Piers as well as Rockefeller Center, by Liz Schmidt, Sarah France and once by apprentice performer, Sarah Baetge.

Right Place, Wrong Time

Choreographer and Performer: Theron James

Music: Dr. John

Junior Free Dance

Choreographer: Joel Deal

Performers: Oona and Gage Brown

Oona and Gage just won the silver medal at the Junior Grand Prix in Linz, Austria. They are the current US Silver Medalists in Junior Ice Dance. They are coached by Joel Dear and Inese Bucevica.

Ella Bauer, Junior Apprentice

Choreographer: Kaitlin Weaver

Performer: Ella Bauer

Ella will perform "Home Alone," coached by Tanya Douglas.

This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.