IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? To Close Due To Candace Bushnell Testing Positive For COVID-19

The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? have announced that it is impossible for the production to continue, as Candace Bushnell has tested positive for COVID-19. The case was first detected on the evening of December 21st, just before Bushnell was scheduled to go onstage.

Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell, officially opened on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Daryl Roth Theatre to great reviews, and played its last performance on the afternoon of December 19th. A national tour of the production is in the works, as well as plans to take the production to Europe, Asia, and Australia.

"Working in the theater to create Is There Still Sex in the City? has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my life," said Candace Bushnell. "I can't wait to take the show on the road and to continue working with this very wonderful and supportive community in the future!"

Is There Still Sex in the City? marked Candace Bushnell's stage debut. From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder as a journalist, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shared her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

"We are so grateful to Candace and the full team behind Is There Still Sex In The City? who have brought this show to life," said Producer Marc Johnston. "Those audiences willing to venture to the theatre have loved the powerful message of the show! We look forward to bringing the production back to New York at a safer time, as well as sending Candace around the world to tell the true story of the OG Carrie Bradshaw when it is safe to do so."

Is There Still Sex in the City? was directed by Lorin Latarro, and features scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Travis McHale; sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor; and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Is There Still Sex in the City? was produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Mike Bundlie, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!. The production was sponsored by Belvedere Vodka and Match. The production was originally developed and produced at Bucks County Playhouse in June, 2021.