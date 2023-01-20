INTO THE WOODS' Katy Geraghty Appears on 'Live With Rye & Friends On Broadway' This Week

Rye Myers, "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" and Host of the popular two-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, will welcome Katy Geraghty as his special guest at this week's talk show! Geraghty just finished her run as "Little Red Riding Hood" in the revival of Into The Woods, which closed last on January 8, 2023, at the St. James Theater.

Katy Geraghty will join Rye to talk about her exciting career on Broadway including her time "in the woods" as "Little Red" and being on Broadway, the upcoming anticipation of the national tour of Into the Woods, being a part of some awesome new works including BLISS and & Juliet, advice for fellow performers, and so much more fun! During this week's show, Rye will be giving away tickets to Monet's Garden- The Immersive Experience as well as more limited edition merchandise from The Music Man and MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical.

Beginning Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will made its new venue debut at The Dickens, a new and all-inclusive LGBTQ+ cocktail bar in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 783 8th Ave (between W. 47th & 48th Streets). Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will take place on the 2nd floor in "The Genie's Lounge" on Sundays from 6:00-7:00 pm. Per the venue's rules, you must be 21 years or older to enter this venue and identification will be checked for all patrons as they enter.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has just finished off its official one-year anniversary and is thrilled for this next chapter which includes The Dickens as its new weekly venue. This new partnership with The Dickens and Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is being billed as "the show after the show " and still delivers the magic, excitement and one of kind quality show that Rye's audiences all know and love. After you finish seeing your Broadway show on a Sunday, stop by The Dickens for a little post-show fun with Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and enjoy even more Broadway fun.

Just as he has since its inception in September 2021, each week Rye Myers will bring you up close and personal with your favorite stars and figures from the Broadway and theater community, with never before seen or heard interviews. Thrown into the hour-long show is live performances, Broadway trivia, Rye's Broadway Roundup, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for the audience!!!

After opening in November 2022, and the deep-rooted love and appreciation the new venue shares with the Broadway and LGBTQ+ community, Rye Myers is thrilled to team up with the team at The Dickens to bring his Broadway talk show to guests in this new and exciting space.

This new LGBTQ+ four story cocktail bar, which is currently the largest venue for LGBTQ+ folk and allies in Manhattan combines the perfect touch of sophistication and enjoyment while keeping true to the fun of gathering at a venue of this nature. While this new venue is limited to those who are over 21, there are still no cover charges or ticket prices to attend the show.

Rye Myers says "I am just thrilled that The Dickens has opened its doors to my Broadway talk show to make it its new weekly home venue and to continue the purpose of bringing joy, laughter and the love of Broadway to everyone in New York City and beyond. I am so grateful to Bryan, the General Manager here and his terrific staff who I know will help me in making this show a success! The Broadway community needs a place to gather at the end of the week after the shows end and I am thrilled that Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway can make that happen with help of The Dickens as its venue!"

A few of the upcoming guests include Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Garrett Poladian (Stranger Sings), Will Nunziata (award winning NYC music director), Joseph DePietro (The Phantom of the Opera) and more! Special guests for the other shows will be announced at a later date and all artists are always subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests/changes

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past two years have included Kayla Pecchioni, Salisha Thomas, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, and many more! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off and debuted at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.