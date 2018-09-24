INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 24th - Pretty Woman and Play That Goes Wrong Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Pretty Woman (27.31%), Gettin' The Band Back Together (21.79%), Head Over Heels (14.43%), Once On this Island (10.97%) and My Fair Lady (8.33%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (34.45%), Cursed Child (1.45%), and Straight White Men (0.90%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+16,497), Cursed Child (+8,950), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,046), Once On this Island (+4,455) and Hamilton (+4,284).







The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-1,350), The Phantom of the Opera (-1,022), The Lion King (-169), Show_name (0) and Kinky Boots (14).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Once On this Island (+69,035), Anastasia (+22,593), Hamilton (+13,829), King Kong (+11,443) and Cursed Child (+5,448).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Pretty Woman (-6,176), The Lion King (-4,507), Gettin' The Band Back Together (-3,461), Head Over Heels (-2,929) and Hello, Dolly! (-2,388).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+4,859), Cursed Child (+4,727), Kinky Boots (+4,038), Spongebob (+3,851) and Wicked (+3,793).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+8,408), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,226), Mean Girls (+1,559), Spongebob (+1,364) and Waitress (+1,202).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-935), School of Rock (-58), Show_name (0), Kinky Boots (17) and Beautiful (46).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+14,879), Wicked (+10,244), Cursed Child (+8,836), Mean Girls (+8,140) and Dear Evan Hansen (+7,274).

The shows with the least growth were Anastasia (-120,032), Aladdin (-102,566), Show_name (0), Beautiful (30) and School of Rock (80).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Gettin' The Band Back Together

Top Play - Play That Goes Wrong







