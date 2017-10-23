INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 23, 2017 - The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, and Come From Away Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (7.37%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.62%), Come From Away (1.49%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.14%) and Miss Saigon (0.84%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were M. Butterfly (11.40%), and Play That Goes Wrong (0.70%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Meteor Shower (20.40%), Once On this Island (5.91%), Spongebob (5.12%), Escape to Margaritaville (4.16%) and Farinelli and the King (2.92%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+4,336), Aladdin (+2,622), Cursed Child (+2,543), Hamilton (+1,003) and Come From Away (+985).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-105), Farinelli and the King (4), King Kong (+5), War Paint (+12) and Kinky Boots (+30).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+11,123), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,410), The Phantom of the Opera (+4,158), Cursed Child (+1,916) and Escape to Margaritaville(+1,650).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (-4,385), Mean Girls (-1,622), Wicked (-1,612), Cats (-1,043) and Frozen (-925).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,155), Kinky Boots (+1,026), Wicked (+1,021), The Lion King (+1,018) and Hello, Dolly! (+983).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Cursed Child (+2,464), Hamilton (+2,394), Dear Evan Hansen (+807), Once On this Island (+269) and Wicked (+207).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-98), Kinky Boots (0), Farinelli and the King (+6), Beautiful (+8) and King Kong (+10).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+5,127), Hamilton (+3,206), Cursed Child (+1,532), Mean Girls (+1,314) and Wicked (+1,276).

The shows with the least growth were King Kong (0), Farinelli and the King (+4), War Paint (+20), Play That Goes Wrong (+33) and Beautiful (+35).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

The Band's Visit

M. Butterfly







