INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 29th - SUMMER and ICEMAN Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Summer (6.12%), Mean Girls (3.68%), Carousel (3.20%), My Fair Lady (2.47%) and Once On this Island (1.66%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Iceman Cometh (7.41%), Cursed Child (4.66%), Three Tall Women (3.14%), Angels in America (2.41%) and Children Of A Lesser God (1.14%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+49,807), Aladdin (+1,220), Hamilton (+1,163), Summer (+1,081) and Mean Girls (+593).







The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-202), The Lion King (-125), Wicked (-52), Chicago (6) and Play That Goes Wrong (25).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (+44,620), The Phantom of the Opera (+23,306), Aladdin (+18,241), Hamilton (+11,356) and Book of Mormon (+1,061).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-17,929), Dear Evan Hansen (-13,046), Anastasia (-4,010), Escape to Margaritaville (-2,857) and Summer (-2,255).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+1,085), Mean Girls (+1,069), Wicked (+959), Spongebob (+947) and Hamilton (+916).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Mean Girls (+948), Dear Evan Hansen (+396), Spongebob (+205), Frozen (+134) and Hamilton (+132).

The shows with the least growth were The Band's Visit (-1,870), Book of Mormon (-189), Kinky Boots (-94), School of Rock (-45) and The Lion King (-10).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+4,195), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,965), Cursed Child (+1,769), Spongebob (+1,366) and Frozen (+1,195).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-26), Play That Goes Wrong (-1), Three Tall Women (26), Chicago (33) and Escape to Margaritaville (35).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - SUMMER

Top Play - THE ICEMAN COMETH















Related Articles

Industry Classifieds