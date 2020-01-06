INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 6th - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tops Musical Growth Following New Year's Performance!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (7.23%), West Side Story (6.04%), Beetlejuice (3.97%), The Lightning Thief (2.28%) and Hadestown (2.04%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (9.89%), A Christmas Carol (6.27%), Darren Brown: Secret (5%), Slave Play (4.44%) and The Inheritance (2.38%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Plaza Suite (19.93%), Diana (6.48%), Six (5.72%), Girl From The North Country (4.34%) and The Music Man (2.08%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+2,509), Six (+1,139), Come From Away (+1,113), Jagged Little Pill (+1,022) and The Lion King (+916).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-730), Wicked (-488), Book of Mormon (-349), Aladdin (-198) and Dear Evan Hansen (-84).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+23,274), Jagged Little Pill (+7,554), Frozen (+3,788), The Phantom of the Opera (+2,891) and Hadestown (+1,741).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (-15,705), To Kill A Mockingbird (-8,938), West Side Story (-6,043), Wicked (-4,921) and The Music Man (-3,298).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+2,510), Moulin Rouge (+2,082), Jagged Little Pill (+1,903), Frozen (+1,869) and Waitress (+1,662).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Beetlejuice (+1,819), The Lightning Thief (+1,500), Hamilton (+991), Hadestown (+785) and Dear Evan Hansen (+720).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-400), The Lion King (-47), Aladdin (-30), Betrayal (-29) and Lincoln Center Theatre (-13).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+7,969), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,561), Six (+3,356), Hadestown (+3,319) and Frozen (+3,074).

The shows with the least growth were Chicago (-9,668), Aladdin (-1,737), Betrayal (-168), Cursed Child (-97) and The Sound Inside (-25).











