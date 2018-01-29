INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 29th - SongeBob and Latin History for Morons Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Spongebob (4.79%), School of Rock (4.21%), Once On this Island (4.21%), The Band's Visit (3.33%) and The Phantom of the Opera (1.37%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Latin History for Morons (4.62%), Farinelli and the King (3.49%), Parisian Woman (2.11%), and Play That Goes Wrong (0.54%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were My Fair Lady (8.05%), Angels in America (6.29%), King Kong (4.25%), Escape to Margaritaville (2.26%) and Frozen (2.09%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (+15,851), School of Rock (+6,499), Hamilton (+1,533), Cursed Child (+1,336) and Chicago (+758).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-13), Miss Saigon (+17), Play That Goes Wrong (+26) and Farinelli and the King (+36).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (+315,827), School of Rock (+61,055), Chicago (+11,323), Cursed Child(+7,799) and Hamilton (+1,649).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-17,079), Waitress (-11,133), The Lion King (-9,396), Hello, Dolly! (-3,378) and Angels in America(-3,130).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Waitress (+1,580), Hello, Dolly! (+1,201), Wicked (+1,143), Aladdin (+1,128) and The Lion King (+1,104).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+3,207), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,645), The Phantom of the Opera (+1,467), Spongebob (+373) and Waitress (+341).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-75), Miss Saigon (+2), Bronx Tale (+5) and Farinelli and the King (+6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,151), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,093), The Phantom of the Opera (+3,354), Spongebob (+2,954) and Frozen (+1,934).

The shows with the least growth were Miss Saigon (-20), King Kong (+5), Farinelli and the King (+12) and Parisian Woman (+23).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - SpongeBob

Top Play - Latin History for Morons







