INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 22nd - The Band's Visit and Latin History Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Once On this Island (3.01%), The Band's Visit (2.59%), Spongebob (2.52%), Hello, Dolly! (2.48%) and School of Rock (1.81%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Latin History for Morons (3.57%), Farinelli and the King (3.48%), Parisian Woman (1.45%), Meteor Shower (1.05%) and Play That Goes Wrong(0.51%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Angels in America (19.35%), My Fair Lady (4.85%), Escape to Margaritaville (2.32%), King Kong (1.85%) and Mean Girls (1.18%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were School of Rock (+2,652), The Lion King (+1,529), Hamilton (+1,304), Waitress (+927) and Dear Evan Hansen (+859).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-93), Book of Mormon (-41), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (+19), Meteor Shower (+21) and King Kong (+24).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were School of Rock (+17,435), Wicked (+17,345), The Phantom of the Opera (+11,308), The Lion King (+9,658) and Waitress (+9,533).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-25,713), Aladdin (-5,028), Cursed Child (-3,789), Miss Saigon (-3,540) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (-1,646).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Waitress (+1,552), Wicked (+1,164), Spongebob (+1,072), Anastasia (+1,042) and Kinky Boots (+993).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+3,171), Dear Evan Hansen (+982), Waitress (+375), Wicked (+243) and Come From Away (+231).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-130), King Kong (-4), My Fair Lady (+5), Farinelli and the King (+8) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (+9).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,652), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,449), Wicked (+1,608), Spongebob (+1,424) and Cursed Child (+1,393).

The shows with the least growth were Meteor Shower (6), King Kong (9), Farinelli and the King (+15), The Children (+16) and Play That Goes Wrong (+18).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Band's Visit

Top Play - Latin History For Morons







