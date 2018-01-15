INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 15th - Once On This Island and Farinelli Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Once On This Island (4.41%), Spongebob (3.37%), The Band's Visit (2.56%), Miss Saigon (2.42%) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.29%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Farinelli and the King (4.40%), Parisian Woman (3.91%), Latin History for Morons (3.38%), Meteor Shower(0.99%) and Play That Goes Wrong (0.79%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Angels in America (17.08%), My Fair Lady (8.90%), King Kong (3.29%), Escape to Margaritaville(2.86%) and Mean Girls (1.63%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+1,966), School of Rock (+1,515), Cursed Child (+926), Dear Evan Hansen (+812) and Anastasia (+583).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-29), Kinky Boots (+3), The Children (+15) and King Kong (+18).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+13,371), School of Rock (+5,744), Waitress (+3,561), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,072) and Hello, Dolly! (+2,602).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Aladdin (-7,615), Anastasia (-4,579), Mean Girls (-3,422), Come From Away(-1,873) and Latin History for Morons (-1,560).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,219), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (+1,193), Miss Saigon (+1,133), Spongebob(+1,107) and Waitress (+1,048).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+3,212), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,165), Come From Away (+411), Waitress (+313) and Cursed Child (+282).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-46), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (-4), Kinky Boots (+13) and Farinelli and the King (+14).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+6,649), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,157), Cursed Child (+1,953), Spongebob (+1,866) and Wicked(+1,562).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-44), King Kong (+5), Farinelli and the King (+16) and The Children(+27).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Once On This Island

Top Play - Farinelli and the King







