INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 15th - JAGGED LITTLE PILL & AMERICAN UTOPIA Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (2.11%), Ain't Too Proud (1.47%), Hadestown (1.23%), Beetlejuice (1.19%) and Frozen (1.12%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (3.42%), Slave Play (2.43%), The Sound Inside (2.20%), The Inheritance (1.94%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (0.73%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (41.64%), Plaza Suite (12.51%), Girl From The North Country (10.03%), Company (3.23%) and West Side Story (1.82%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+2,717), The Lion King (+1,021), Girl From The North Country (+784), Come From Away (+664) and Six (+518).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-367), Wicked (-234), Book of Mormon (-217), Cursed Child (-71) and Dear Evan Hansen (-53).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+106,398), Chicago (+7,282), Ain't Too Proud (+2,922), West Side Story (+2,701) and Beetlejuice (+1,799).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Jagged Little Pill (-6,982), Wicked (-6,203), Hamilton (-4,583), The Lion King (-4,095) and Dear Evan Hansen (-3,325).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,455), Moulin Rouge (+1,123), Frozen (+1,112), Jagged Little Pill (+942) and Wicked (+818).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+725), Cursed Child (+722), Beetlejuice (+709), Hamilton (+436) and Dear Evan Hansen (+367).

The shows with the least growth were Six (-3,520), Book of Mormon (-151), The Lion King (-29), Plaza Suite (6) and To Kill A Mockingbird (6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Six (+2,642), Hamilton (+2,520), Beetlejuice (+2,245), Hadestown (+1,784) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,501).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-371), Lincoln Center Theatre (32), Manhattan Theatre Club (65), The Sound Inside (65) and The Music Man (77).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Top Play - AMERICAN UTOPIA











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds