INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 5th - Parisian Woman and SpongeBob Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Spongebob (4.04%), School of Rock (3.84%), Once On this Island (3.43%), The Band's Visit (2.47%) and Dear Evan Hansen (1.23%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Parisian Woman (4.46%), Latin History for Morons (4.01%), Farinelli and the King (3.69%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.65%) and Meteor Shower (-0.24%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were My Fair Lady (17.10%), Angels in America (5.31%), Frozen (1.86%), Mean Girls (1.67%) and Escape to Margaritaville (1.53%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were School of Rock (+6,156), The Phantom of the Opera (+2,617), Hamilton (+1,104), Cursed Child (+686) and Frozen (+637).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-214), Meteor Shower (+4), Farinelli and the King (+25), The Children (+27) and Miss Saigon (+41).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Aladdin (+10,042), John Lithgow: Stories By Heart (+9,584), Kinky Boots(+6,891), Book of Mormon (+4,704) and Frozen (+3,446).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (-285,096), School of Rock (-14,387), Chicago(-9,204), Cursed Child (-5,205) and Waitress (-2,908).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Wicked (+1,141), The Lion King (+1,112), Waitress (+1,102), Aladdin (+1,048) and Hello, Dolly!(+1,033).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,578), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,235), Spongebob (+890), Once On this Island (+345) and Waitress(+245).

The shows with the least growth were Meteor Shower (-7), Farinelli and the King (+7), Bronx Tale (+15), Play That Goes Wrong (+15) and Miss Saigon (+17).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+4,507), Hamilton (+4,420), Spongebob (+2,069), Wicked (+1,558) and Frozen (+1,262).

The shows with the least growth were Meteor Shower (-12), Miss Saigon (+11), Play That Goes Wrong (+24), Farinelli and the King (+27) and Parisian Woman (+27).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - SpongeBob

Top Play - The Parisian Woman







