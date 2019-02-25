INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Be More Chill (2.20%), The Prom (1.96%), The Cher Show (1.48%), King Kong (1.09%) and My Fair Lady (0.97%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (5.80%), Network (4.08%), To Kill A Mockingbird (2.10%), Cursed Child (0.15%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (18.54%), Tootsie The Musical (4.66%), Ain't Too Proud (4.30%), Hadestown (3.87%) and BeetleJuice (3.01%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+821), Cursed Child (+612), Come From Away (+610), Dear Evan Hansen (+432) and Moulin Rouge (+336).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-203), The Phantom of the Opera (-169), Kinky Boots (-36), Chicago (-12) and Wicked (-12).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+14,655), Book of Mormon (+4,207), Waitress (+4,146), Network (+2,284) and Come From Away (+1,439).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (-8,702), Wicked (-8,627), Moulin Rouge (-7,853), Frozen (-5,454) and The Phantom of the Opera (-2,137).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,312), Cursed Child (+1,122), King Kong (+1,061), Mean Girls (+920) and Wicked (+864).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+971), Be More Chill (+521), Wicked (+437), Dear Evan Hansen (+358) and Waitress (+248).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-85), Chicago (+5), 2nd Stage (+10), Manhattan Theatre Club (+17) and Pretty Woman (+18).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+2,995), Be More Chill (+2,749), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,977), The Lion King (+1,895) and Cursed Child (+1,345).

The shows with the least growth were Beautiful (+36), The Band's Visit (+61), My Fair Lady (+63), Manhattan Theatre Club (+85) and 2nd Stage (+91).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Be More Chill

Top Play - The Ferryman







