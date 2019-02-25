Social Analysis

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

Feb. 25, 2019  

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Be More Chill (2.20%), The Prom (1.96%), The Cher Show (1.48%), King Kong (1.09%) and My Fair Lady (0.97%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (5.80%), Network (4.08%), To Kill A Mockingbird (2.10%), Cursed Child (0.15%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (18.54%), Tootsie The Musical (4.66%), Ain't Too Proud (4.30%), Hadestown (3.87%) and BeetleJuice (3.01%).

BWW Tweet of the Week

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+821), Cursed Child (+612), Come From Away (+610), Dear Evan Hansen (+432) and Moulin Rouge (+336).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-203), The Phantom of the Opera (-169), Kinky Boots (-36), Chicago (-12) and Wicked (-12).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+14,655), Book of Mormon (+4,207), Waitress (+4,146), Network (+2,284) and Come From Away (+1,439).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (-8,702), Wicked (-8,627), Moulin Rouge (-7,853), Frozen (-5,454) and The Phantom of the Opera (-2,137).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,312), Cursed Child (+1,122), King Kong (+1,061), Mean Girls (+920) and Wicked (+864).

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+971), Be More Chill (+521), Wicked (+437), Dear Evan Hansen (+358) and Waitress (+248).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-85), Chicago (+5), 2nd Stage (+10), Manhattan Theatre Club (+17) and Pretty Woman (+18).

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+2,995), Be More Chill (+2,749), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,977), The Lion King (+1,895) and Cursed Child (+1,345).

The shows with the least growth were Beautiful (+36), The Band's Visit (+61), My Fair Lady (+63), Manhattan Theatre Club (+85) and 2nd Stage (+91).

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Be More Chill

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!

Top Play - The Ferryman

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!






Related Articles

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 18th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 18th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 11th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 11th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 4th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 4th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 28th

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 28th

Industry Classifieds

From This Author Alan Henry

Alan is the Regional Managing Editor and Social Media Manager at BroadwayWorld.com. Alan has been with BroadwayWorld since 2013 and was formerly the Toronto Senior (read more...)

  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 25th - BE MORE CHILL Continues To Top Growth!
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 18th - BE MORE CHILL Tops Broadway Growth In Its First Week!
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 11th
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 4th - THE PROM and NETWORK Top Growth!
  • Rialto Chatter: Could London's SIX the Musical Be Headed to Broadway?
  • Exclusive: The Muny Then And Now - Inside The 101st Season Renovations At America's Largest Outdoor Musical Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE