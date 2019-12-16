INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 16th - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tops Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (4.26%), Beetlejuice (3.87%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (3.58%), The Lightning Thief (2.06%) and Frozen (1.10%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (13.65%), Slave Play (3.99%), Darren Brown: Secret (3.53%), A Christmas Carol (3.26%) and The Sound Inside (1.96%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (25.64%), Girl From The North Country (2.75%), Six (2.33%) and The Music Man (2.19%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+2,536), Frozen (+938), Beetlejuice (+709), Come From Away (+469) and Jagged Little Pill (+423).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-1,295), Cursed Child (-959), The Phantom of the Opera (-266), Book of Mormon (-182) and Wicked (-102).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+14,886), Beetlejuice (+5,938), West Side Story (+5,258), Wicked (+4,302) and The Phantom of the Opera (+3,487).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-9,419), Betrayal (-8,566), Dear Evan Hansen (-6,812), Ain't Too Proud (-4,150) and The Music Man (-3,716).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,246), Moulin Rouge (+943), Frozen (+879), Wicked (+873) and Jagged Little Pill (+851).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Beetlejuice (+3,092), Hamilton (+2,230), The Lightning Thief (+1,613), Dear Evan Hansen (+874) and Hadestown (+465).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-83), Betrayal (-8), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (1), The Sound Inside (2) and Plaza Suite (3).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+5,734), Hamilton (+3,340), Frozen (+2,798), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,909) and Jagged Little Pill (+1,438).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-321), Tootsie The Musical (14), Lincoln Center Theatre (23), Manhattan Theatre Club (37) and Plaza Suite (40).











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds