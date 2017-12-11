INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 11th - SpongeBob and Latin History Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Spongebob (15.49%), Once On this Island (15.07%), The Band's Visit (3.61%), Anastasia (2.56%) and School of Rock (2.49%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Latin History for Morons (4.23%), Parisian Woman (3.89%), Meteor Shower (1.32%), M. Butterfly (1.13%) and Play That Goes Wrong (0.57%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Farinelli and the King (14.23%), Angels in America (4.32%), My Fair Lady (3.97%), King Kong (3.31%) and Escape to Margaritaville (2.15%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+6,202), School of Rock (+3,376), Spongebob (+2,738), Waitress (+2,721) and Hamilton (+1,470).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-161), Kinky Boots (+6), King Kong (+12), M. Butterfly (+17) and The Children (+19).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Waitress (+35,306), School of Rock (+16,765), Hamilton (+14,082), Frozen (+9,515) and Spongebob (+6,277).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (-73,075), Cats (-8,156), Wicked (-6,424), Come From Away (-3,281) and Play That Goes Wrong (-2,379).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Spongebob (+1,394), Kinky Boots (+1,100), Waitress (+1,097), Wicked (+1,045) and Hamilton (+912).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,938), Spongebob (+839), Dear Evan Hansen (+838), Once On this Island (+438) and Anastasia (+280).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-44), School of Rock (-2), King Kong (+7), Play That Goes Wrong (+9) and Bronx Tale (+11).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+5,227), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,367), Spongebob (+4,349), Once On this Island (+2,511) and Anastasia (+1,664).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-111), M. Butterfly (15), Farinelli and the King (+18), My Fair Lady (+21) and King Kong (+24).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - SpongeBob

Top Play - Latin History for Morons







