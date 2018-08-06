INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - August 6th - Gettin' The Band and Boys In The Band Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Gettin' The Band Back Together (11.66%), Head Over Heels (10.81%), Summer (3.04%), My Fair Lady (2.78%) and Beautiful (2.12%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Boys in the Band (0.78%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.68%), Straight White Men (0.40%), Cursed Child (0.26%) and Travesties (0.07%).

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+3,534), Cursed Child (+2,344), Aladdin (+1,571), Hamilton (+1,364) and Mean Girls (+1,196).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-1,278), Book of Mormon (-601), The Phantom of the Opera (-497), and Chicago (-34).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Beautiful (+15,124), Head Over Heels (+6,551), Mean Girls (+3,483), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,754) and The Phantom of the Opera (+2,624).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (-14,872), Wicked (-5,710), Hamilton (-3,150), Aladdin (-2,824) and The Lion King (-2,089).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,998), Bronx Tale (+1,734), Cursed Child (+1,695), Summer (+1,670) and Wicked (+1,492).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,482), Mean Girls (+743), Dear Evan Hansen (+691), Head Over Heels (+672) and Spongebob (+604).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-342), School of Rock (-35), The Phantom of the Opera (-8), and Play That Goes Wrong (+7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+2,043), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,912), Wicked (+1,872), Hamilton (+1,121) and Waitress (+1,078).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-70), School of Rock (-18), Travesties (+16) and Play That Goes Wrong (+35).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Gettin' The Band Back Together

Top Play - Boys in The Band



















