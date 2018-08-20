INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - August 20th - Pretty Woman and The Play That Goes Wrong Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Pretty Woman (16.35%), Gettin' The Band Back Together (9.17%), Head Over Heels (3.03%), My Fair Lady (1.39%) and The Band's Visit (1.33%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (0.43%), Straight White Men (0.16%), and Cursed Child (0.15%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Pretty Woman (+2,086), Anastasia (+1,494), Cursed Child (+1,127), Aladdin (+698) and Come From Away (+592).







The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-183), The Phantom of the Opera (-137), The Lion King (-31), Chicago (3) and Straight White Men (14).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Pretty Woman (+12,579), Frozen (+2,045), Aladdin (+1,300), The Phantom of the Opera (+1,236) and Come From Away (+1,090).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-9,931), Anastasia (-2,793), The Lion King (-2,774), Wicked (-2,329) and Kinky Boots (-1,220).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+839), Hello, Dolly! (+819), Cursed Child (+811), Waitress (+742) and Spongebob (+673).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,236), Dear Evan Hansen (+403), Pretty Woman (+380), Mean Girls (+268) and Spongebob (+154).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-167), Beautiful (-20), School of Rock (-11), Frozen (-8) and Chicago (+12).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Pretty Woman (+2,610), Hamilton (+2,497), Wicked (+1,533), Mean Girls (+1,284) and Waitress (+1,065).

The shows with the least growth were School of Rock (+3), Kinky Boots (+23), Beautiful (+25) and Play That Goes Wrong (+28).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Pretty Woman

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong















