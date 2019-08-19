INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/19

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/18/2019.



This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 258,918 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,972,753. The average ticket price was $123.49.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.22%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.17%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.43% vs. last week and down -9.85% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.49 is down $-1.58 compared to last week and down $-10.51 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,966,602 THE LION KING $2,313,779 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,099,833 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,900,310 WICKED $1,598,241



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

OKLAHOMA! ($476,328), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($560,689), BEAUTIFUL ($564,642), WAITRESS ($579,304), CHICAGO ($600,124)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE CHER SHOW $196,188 KING KONG $120,477 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL $49,424 BEAUTIFUL $48,369 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME $41,345



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN ($-183,776), WICKED ($-168,296), THE LION KING ($-145,369), FROZEN ($-118,267), MEAN GIRLS ($-82,682)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $275.89 MOULIN ROUGE! $200.29 HADESTOWN $179.61 THE LION KING $173.08 Barry Manilow $165.39



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

KING KONG ($75.35), CHICAGO ($83.02), BEAUTIFUL ($85.01), BEETLEJUICE ($87.25), WAITRESS ($87.60)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 122.24% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 121.36% MOULIN ROUGE! 114.65% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 103.66% HAMILTON 102.26%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

TOOTSIE (50.59%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (50.63%), BEAUTIFUL (56.76%), WAITRESS (56.82%), KING KONG (57.72%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.8% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.6% COME FROM AWAY 101.6% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.4%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

TOOTSIE (73.5%), WAITRESS (79.1%), KING KONG (80.8%), BEAUTIFUL (80.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (81.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE CHER SHOW 1381 KING KONG 949 BEAUTIFUL 617 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL 498 TOOTSIE 480



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1164), ALADDIN (-740), SEA WALL/A LIFE (-508), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-374), FROZEN (-271)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







