Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/19
for the week ending 8/18/2019.
This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 258,918 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,972,753. The average ticket price was $123.49.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.22%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.17%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.43% vs. last week and down -9.85% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.49 is down $-1.58 compared to last week and down $-10.51 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,966,602
|THE LION KING
|$2,313,779
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,099,833
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,900,310
|WICKED
|$1,598,241
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
OKLAHOMA! ($476,328), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($560,689), BEAUTIFUL ($564,642), WAITRESS ($579,304), CHICAGO ($600,124)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE CHER SHOW
|$196,188
|KING KONG
|$120,477
|PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
|$49,424
|BEAUTIFUL
|$48,369
|WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
|$41,345
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
ALADDIN ($-183,776), WICKED ($-168,296), THE LION KING ($-145,369), FROZEN ($-118,267), MEAN GIRLS ($-82,682)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$275.89
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$200.29
|HADESTOWN
|$179.61
|THE LION KING
|$173.08
|Barry Manilow
|$165.39
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
KING KONG ($75.35), CHICAGO ($83.02), BEAUTIFUL ($85.01), BEETLEJUICE ($87.25), WAITRESS ($87.60)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|122.24%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|121.36%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|114.65%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|103.66%
|HAMILTON
|102.26%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
TOOTSIE (50.59%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (50.63%), BEAUTIFUL (56.76%), WAITRESS (56.82%), KING KONG (57.72%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.4%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
TOOTSIE (73.5%), WAITRESS (79.1%), KING KONG (80.8%), BEAUTIFUL (80.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (81.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE CHER SHOW
|1381
|KING KONG
|949
|BEAUTIFUL
|617
|PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
|498
|TOOTSIE
|480
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-1164), ALADDIN (-740), SEA WALL/A LIFE (-508), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-374), FROZEN (-271)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..