INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/12

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 270,326 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,808,016. The average ticket price was $125.06.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.10%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.23% vs. last week and down -9.34% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $125.06 is up $0.17 compared to last week and down $-9.17 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,040,621 THE LION KING $2,459,148 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,130,934 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,904,809 WICKED $1,766,537



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

OKLAHOMA! ($507,604), BEAUTIFUL ($516,273), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($519,344), WAITRESS ($594,282), CHICAGO ($612,642)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BE MORE CHILL $149,696 MOULIN ROUGE! $143,020 THE PROM $106,735 THE CHER SHOW $43,572 FROZEN $36,616



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SEA WALL/A LIFE ($-107,579), WICKED ($-72,506), KING KONG ($-54,023), BEETLEJUICE ($-34,997), TOOTSIE ($-33,256)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $282.72 MOULIN ROUGE! $203.29 THE LION KING $186.05 HADESTOWN $177.03 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $163.95



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

KING KONG ($70.58), SEA WALL/A LIFE ($80.98), CHICAGO ($83.85), BEAUTIFUL ($85.69), WAITRESS ($88.96)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 123.67% HADESTOWN 120.52% MOULIN ROUGE! 116.34% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 104.78% HAMILTON 100.53%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (47.01%), KING KONG (49.5%), TOOTSIE (50.41%), BEAUTIFUL (51.9%), THE CHER SHOW (56.59%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.8% COME FROM AWAY 101.7% THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.7% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.4%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

TOOTSIE (69.8%), BEAUTIFUL (73.4%), KING KONG (73.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (75.9%), THE CHER SHOW (79.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BE MORE CHILL 765 THE CHER SHOW 526 FROZEN 372 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 202 THE PROM 157



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KING KONG (-698), TOOTSIE (-550), CHICAGO (-396), WICKED (-242), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-202)



