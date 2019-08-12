Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/12
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/11/2019.
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 270,326 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,808,016. The average ticket price was $125.06.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.10%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.23% vs. last week and down -9.34% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $125.06 is up $0.17 compared to last week and down $-9.17 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,040,621
|THE LION KING
|$2,459,148
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,130,934
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,904,809
|WICKED
|$1,766,537
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
OKLAHOMA! ($507,604), BEAUTIFUL ($516,273), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($519,344), WAITRESS ($594,282), CHICAGO ($612,642)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|BE MORE CHILL
|$149,696
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$143,020
|THE PROM
|$106,735
|THE CHER SHOW
|$43,572
|FROZEN
|$36,616
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SEA WALL/A LIFE ($-107,579), WICKED ($-72,506), KING KONG ($-54,023), BEETLEJUICE ($-34,997), TOOTSIE ($-33,256)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$282.72
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$203.29
|THE LION KING
|$186.05
|HADESTOWN
|$177.03
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$163.95
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
KING KONG ($70.58), SEA WALL/A LIFE ($80.98), CHICAGO ($83.85), BEAUTIFUL ($85.69), WAITRESS ($88.96)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|123.67%
|HADESTOWN
|120.52%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|116.34%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|104.78%
|HAMILTON
|100.53%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (47.01%), KING KONG (49.5%), TOOTSIE (50.41%), BEAUTIFUL (51.9%), THE CHER SHOW (56.59%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.7%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.4%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
TOOTSIE (69.8%), BEAUTIFUL (73.4%), KING KONG (73.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (75.9%), THE CHER SHOW (79.2%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|BE MORE CHILL
|765
|THE CHER SHOW
|526
|FROZEN
|372
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|202
|THE PROM
|157
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-698), TOOTSIE (-550), CHICAGO (-396), WICKED (-242), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-202)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. Source: The Broadway League.