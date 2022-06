INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/28

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/26/2022.

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 229,166 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,789,627. The average ticket price was $134.36.

Amongst this week's highlights - A STRANGE LOOP broke the Lyceum Theatre box office record for a standard 8-performance week, with $860,496.00 ending June 26. COME FROM AWAY and SIX cancelled their Tuesday 6/21 performances. THE MINUTES now has a 7-performance/week schedule. WICKED had two capacities at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.41%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.29% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $134.36 is up $7.34 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,234,018 HAMILTON $2,273,932 THE LION KING $2,117,236 WICKED $1,968,156 MJ THE MUSICAL $1,681,671



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE MINUTES ($251,171), PARADISE SQUARE ($363,664), AMERICAN BUFFALO ($442,646), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($494,182), CHICAGO ($524,957)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $1,453,967 THE LION KING $170,091 THE BOOK OF MORMON $140,164 ALADDIN $107,980 COMPANY $96,508



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MACBETH ($-126,629), CHICAGO ($-83,371), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-65,815), FUNNY GIRL ($-59,872), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-28,309)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $269.73 HAMILTON $214.91 PLAZA SUITE $205.44 SIX $165.74 THE LION KING $156.55



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PARADISE SQUARE ($79.89), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($84.23), COME FROM AWAY ($89.24), CHICAGO ($89.52), THE MINUTES ($89.74)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MJ THE MUSICAL 100.4% SIX 100.3% HAMILTON 99.9% PLAZA SUITE 99.7% THE LION KING 99.7%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (50.5%), PARADISE SQUARE (57.9%), THE MINUTES (59.9%), CHICAGO (67.9%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (69.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE MUSIC MAN 3353 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL 1037 THE BOOK OF MORMON 848 COMPANY 722 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT 591



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO (-832), MACBETH (-571), PARADISE SQUARE (-512), COME FROM AWAY (-409), THE MINUTES (-319)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..