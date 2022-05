INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/10

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 249,219 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,199,660. The average ticket price was $125.19.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.20%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 7.34% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $125.19 is up $4.83 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,431,657 HAMILTON $2,103,020 THE LION KING $1,716,181 PLAZA SUITE $1,668,783 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL $1,592,498