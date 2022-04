INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/19

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/17/2022.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 261,835 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,729,295. The average ticket price was $132.64.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 16.24%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 22.59% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $132.64 is up $6.87 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,328,253 THE LION KING $2,560,960 HAMILTON $2,453,319 WICKED $2,314,088 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD $1,964,665



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($130,359), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($138,610), HANGMEN ($209,195), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($237,890), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($302,958)

BEETLEJUICE $1,062,014 THE LION KING $686,623 ALADDIN $675,449 WICKED $447,897 PLAZA SUITE $370,283



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ($-231,786), COMPANY ($-117,210), THE MINUTES ($-89,399), AMERICAN BUFFALO ($-43,814), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($-36,287)

THE MUSIC MAN $274.47 HAMILTON $230.62 PLAZA SUITE $203.55 THE LION KING $169.02 SIX $166.41



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($34.57), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($36.08), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE ($55.30), THE LITTLE PRINCE ($55.76), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($59.26)

HAMILTON 100.4% FUNNY GIRL 100.1% HADESTOWN 99.5% THE MUSIC MAN 99.4% THE LION KING 99.3%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (45.4%), THE LITTLE PRINCE (56.5%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (60.6%), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF (61%), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (65.7%)

BEETLEJUICE 7525 ALADDIN 3477 HANGMEN 2078 CHICAGO 1883 PLAZA SUITE 1829



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LITTLE PRINCE (-3166), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-1832), COMPANY (-915), BIRTHDAY CANDLES (-365), TAKE ME OUT (-322)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..